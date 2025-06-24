Flash – Trump annonce que l’Iran et Israël vont observer un cessez-le-feu de 24 H devant mener à la fin du conflit

Après douze jours de frappes, la fin du conflit entre Israël et l’Iran ? Donald Trump a annoncé, mardi 24 juin, qu’un « cessez-le-feu total »avait été accepté par les deux pays. Cet arrêt des combats doit se dérouler en deux temps, selon un message posté par le président américaino peu après minuit sur son réseau TruthSocial.

A partir de mardi matin 5 heures GMT, l’Iran est censé observer un cessez-le-feu. A partir de la 12ème heure de ce cessez-le-feu, ce sera au tour d’Israël de cesser les hostilités.

A la 24ème heure, « le monde saluera la fin officielle de cette guerre de 12 jours », écrit Donald Trump.

À Tehran comme à Tel Aviv aucun commentaire n’a été enregistré pour l’instant, affirme Sky News

Encadré

Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote:

« CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! »

He said this is a war that « could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East », but it « didn’t, and never will ».

There has not yet been a comment from Israel or Iran.

Source : Sky News

Article19.ma