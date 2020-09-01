Le marché des lubrifiants au Maroc connaîtra une croissance inférieure à 3% en terme de « Taux de croissance annuel composé » (TCAC) d’ici 2025, prévoit un rapport publié par le site Reportlinker.com.

Selon la même source, les perspectives positives du secteur de l’automobile constituent le principal facteur de croissance du marché du lubrifiant au Maroc alors qu’à l’inverse l’impact modeste des véhicules électriques dans le pays devrait freiner dans une certaine mesure la croissance de ce marché.

Les auteurs du rapport estiment que les performances économiques, l’augmentation des investissements étrangers, le développement du secteur agroalimentaire, de la construction et des activités industrielles au Maroc devraient constituer « des opportunités » à l’avenir pour le marché des lubrifiants.

+ Le Maroc produit une voiture chaque 90 secondes +

[The automotive industry is one of the pillars of Morocco’s economy. Several international companies are investing in the industrial zones, such as Tangier and Kenitra.

– The automotive production in the country has increased at a rapid rate, over the past five years.

– PSA and Renault-Nissan are the major automobile manufacturers in the country. The country which manufactures one car every 90 seconds aims to produce 500,000 cars in 2020 and plans to produce 1,000,000 cars per year by 2023.

– In 2019, the passenger cars and commercial vehicles, especially light commercial vehicles, sales have witnessed increase. Due to such trends, the demand for lubricants from the automotive aftermarket is also likely to witness an upsurge in demand in the coming years. ] Reportlinker.com

Article19.ma