Les « Baiteze Squad » ont transformé leur chant viral « Morocco » en une chanson complète arrangée par les compositeurs britanniques du Dr Vades.
Selon le site britannique Versus, initialement entonnée par Theo Ola lorsque les Baiteze ont visité le Maroc en 2014, leur chant a été transformé en une chanson devenue virale sur les réseaux sociaux.
Le duo de production Multi-Platinum East London a notamment agrémenté la chanson d’un afrobeat élégant avec une guitare de Sonzi pour transformer le chant viral en une nouvelle chanson.
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
MOROCCO OUT NOW 💃🏾🇲🇦 Glad you guys are enjoying the Morocco chant! As you can see there is no verse 👀. For the remix which artist do you want featured on the track? Tag them and let me know below👀 P.S listen to this with speakers or headphones for the BASS😍😭. Track will be on Spotify/itunes later this week‼️ YouTube: youtu.be/vlfmQq6ejfo Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/user-652076200… Bandcamp: baiteze.bandcamp.com/releases #weregoingtomorocco |#Morocco |#Masoko |#BaitezeSquad |#baiteze